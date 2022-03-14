Inside Data by Mikkel Dengsøe

New
What 4000 data points can tell us about the state of data salaries at top tech companies
Comment2Share
Why I think the data warehouse will become the control centre for modern companies
CommentShare
Why European companies have larger data teams, US companies have larger engineering teams and analytics companies are not that analytical.
Comment3Share
Why some companies have doubled their data teams and business model is a good indicator for data team size
Comment9Share
In just a few years analysts have gone from being focused on business problems to also being expected to know about engineering best practices.
Comment4Share
How to build robust data pipelines when spreadsheets are involved
CommentShare
Why dashboards should self-destruct and spreadsheets aren’t that bad
CommentShare
In a way that makes you look smarter than your boss
Comment5Share
Data teams often focus on output when the critical thing to optimise is impact. Here are some tips on how to have impact no matter what data role you're…
Comment1Share
Running experiments changes company culture - here’s how (and why) you need to embrace them
CommentShare
The end of the beginning I’ll start at the end. We were offered seed funding, a chance to build a team, upgrade our office space with plants and ping…
Share
© 2022 Mikkel Dengsøe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack is the home for great writing