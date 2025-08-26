Inside Data by Mikkel Dengsøe
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hands-on with an MCP for data quality
How an MCP combined with the right metadata and context can supercharge data quality workflows
Aug 26, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
Hundreds of actionable data quality guidelines
Building a collection of bite-sized guidelines for data teams – from testing to ownership and incident management best practices
Aug 18, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
7
1
July 2025
Using Omni’s AI Assistant on the Semantic Layer
Can modern data tools’ AI assistant replace analysts for self-serve or is there still some way to go?
Jul 18, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
1
Using AI to build a robust testing framework
Adding tests and monitors to dbt using Cursor, Claude, and dbt’s MCP server
Jul 11, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
6
Using AI for Data Modeling in dbt
From raw data to a semantic layer with Cursor and dbt’s Fusion engine
Jul 4, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
7
February 2025
Benchmark Your Data Team
What data from hundreds of top data teams tells us about team size, role distribution, data-to-engineer ratios, and salaries.
Feb 13, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
4
2
1
January 2025
A Guide for Building High-Quality Data Products
68 pages of best practices on defining data products, testing strategies, managing ownership, and measuring data quality
Jan 16, 2025
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
3
November 2024
The State of Data Testing in 2024: Why We Still Have Broken Windows
Two years ago, I shared an article called ‘Data tests and the broken windows theory’.
Nov 18, 2024
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
7
July 2024
How top data teams are structured
A deep dive into the ratio of data roles across insight, data engineering, and machine learning
Jul 29, 2024
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
15
1
June 2024
Is there a human in the loop
Why the cost of data issues increase tenfold without human intuition
Jun 13, 2024
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
1
May 2024
Data about data from 1,000 conversations with data teams
Since starting Synq two years ago, we’ve spoken to over 1,000 data teams. They have something to say about what’s on their minds.
May 14, 2024
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
7
March 2024
Why the 100x analyst doesn’t exist
Much has been written about the 10x – heck, 100x – engineer.
Mar 4, 2024
•
Mikkel Dengsøe
16
2
© 2026 Mikkel Dengsøe
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts