Data salaries at FAANG companies in 2022
What 4000 data points can tell us about the state of data salaries at top tech companies
Mikkel Dengsøe
Mar 14
Data salaries at FAANG companies in 2022
We’ve only scratched the surface of the full potential for the data warehouse
Why I think the data warehouse will become the control centre for modern companies
Mikkel Dengsøe
Jan 20
We’ve only scratched the surface of the full potential for the data warehouse
Data to engineers ratio: US vs Europe
Why European companies have larger data teams, US companies have larger engineering teams and analytics companies are not that analytical.
Mikkel Dengsøe
Jan 12
Data to engineers ratio: US vs Europe
Data to engineers ratio: A deep dive into 50 top European tech companies
Why some companies have doubled their data teams and business model is a good indicator for data team size
Mikkel Dengsøe
Jan 4
Data to engineers ratio: A deep dive into 50 top European tech companies
Caught in the Middle: Life as an Analyst in 2021
In just a few years analysts have gone from being focused on business problems to also being expected to know about engineering best practices.
Mikkel Dengsøe
Dec 16, 2021
Caught in the Middle: Life as an Analyst in 2021
Spreadsheets: The Duct Tape of the Modern Data Stack
How to build robust data pipelines when spreadsheets are involved
Mikkel Dengsøe
Nov 25, 2021
Spreadsheets: The Duct Tape of the Modern Data Stack
Moldy data and dashboards: safe to eat?
Why dashboards should self-destruct and spreadsheets aren’t that bad
Mikkel Dengsøe
Nov 17, 2021
Moldy data and dashboards: safe to eat?
How to think about the ROI of data work
In a way that makes you look smarter than your boss
Mikkel Dengsøe
Nov 11, 2021
How to think about the ROI of data work
The most crucial mind shift in a data role? Focus on impact
Data teams often focus on output when the critical thing to optimise is impact. Here are some tips on how to have impact no matter what data role you're…
Mikkel Dengsøe
Nov 5, 2021
The most crucial mind shift in a data role? Focus on impact
Experimentation as a company strategy
Running experiments changes company culture - here’s how (and why) you need to embrace them
Mikkel Dengsøe
Oct 28, 2021
Experimentation as a company strategy
Why we walked away from a $1.5 million seed round and shut down our company
The end of the beginning I’ll start at the end. We were offered seed funding, a chance to build a team, upgrade our office space with plants and ping…
Mikkel Dengsøe
Oct 25, 2021
Why we walked away from a $1.5 million seed round and shut down our company
