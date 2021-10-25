Inside Data by Mikkel Dengsøe

Hello 👋

Working in or managing a data team can be hard.

Requests come in from all sides, companies are drowning in data and expectations for data teams are higher than ever.

But being in data is also great!

You have the superpower to understand almost any area of the business. You’re perfectly placed in-between being technical and being close to the business. And innovation in the data tooling space has never been better.

The good news is that you have a big say in whether being in data is hard or great.

I’ve picked up some useful experiences working in data teams over the past 10 years that I’d like to share with you.

Who am I?

My name is Mikkel Dengsøe. I’ve worked in and led data teams the past 10 years including at Google and Monzo. I’ve dabbled with analytics, machine learning, data science, BI and statistics but if I had to pick one I’d identify as a data analyst.

